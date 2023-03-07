Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Cut to GBX 530

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.67) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 585.40 ($7.04).

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 573.80 ($6.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 564 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.93. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,608.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

