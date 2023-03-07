RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Sold by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. RMG Acquisition Corp. III makes up 0.3% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 86,155 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,219.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.