Robert B. Engel Acquires 3,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Engel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 211,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,503. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

