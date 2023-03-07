Robert W. Baird Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of DKS traded up $14.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $117.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

