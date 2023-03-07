Rocket Pool (RPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $740.00 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $740.00 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $38.57 or 0.00171652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

