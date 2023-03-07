Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $6,375,796 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

ROK stock opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $307.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

