Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $29,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.0% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 103.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 175,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,521. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

