Royal Bank of Canada Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNCAF. Raymond James upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

Shares of SNCAF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

