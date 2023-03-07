Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW)
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.