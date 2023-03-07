Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $182.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

CRM opened at $183.80 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 875.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

