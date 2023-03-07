Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.78. 483,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,201,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Samsara Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $36,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

