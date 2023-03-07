Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.44

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 110114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

