Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0270 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $4,928.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.89 or 0.06990759 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00074229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.