Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Financial Comparison

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and Dominari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million 0.51 -$94.33 million ($0.50) -0.52 Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -1.10

Dominari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science 37, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -66.46% -72.32% -51.04% Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Science 37 and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Science 37 has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Science 37 and Dominari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,246.15%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Dominari.

Summary

Science 37 beats Dominari on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

