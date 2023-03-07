SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.47 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Shares of SE stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

