SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.47 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.
Shares of SE stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
