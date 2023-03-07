Secret Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,560.17 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and $4,560.17 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00207948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053506 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000892 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00542873 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,044.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

