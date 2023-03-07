Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.50. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.25.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SES stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.03. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.