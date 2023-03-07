Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SELB opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.