Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.28. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 197,878 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $627.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

About Seres Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.