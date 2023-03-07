Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.28. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 197,878 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $627.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
