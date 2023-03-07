Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Shine Justice Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

About Shine Justice

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

