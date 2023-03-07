ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.22.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.