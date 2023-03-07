Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Grows By 10.7%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 930,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AGCO by 46.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

NYSE AGCO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. 771,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,141. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

