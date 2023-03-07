Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Decreases By 9.8%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,480,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after acquiring an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,473,000 after acquiring an additional 266,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,153,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

