Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Decreases By 7.6%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMREP in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.52. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464. AMREP has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

