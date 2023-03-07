Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Increases By 7.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Antero Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,314. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.