Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Declines By 9.8%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 898,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

ARI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 524,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 873,466 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,909,930,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

