Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Grows By 9.0%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 523,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
