Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Declines By 8.8%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 765,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $7,945,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,120. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.