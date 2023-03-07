Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Grows By 11.5%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 4,690,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

