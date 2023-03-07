Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Decreases By 8.7%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BIO-key International Price Performance

BKYI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

About BIO-key International

(Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Further Reading

