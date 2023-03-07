Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Declines By 14.3%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877. CFSB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CFSB Bancorp by 189.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

