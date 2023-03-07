Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Rises By 7.5%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,891,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 20,366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWIF opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.53.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

