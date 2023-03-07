Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Increases By 5.7%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cintas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $444.59. 249,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,507. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.57 and a 200 day moving average of $430.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.