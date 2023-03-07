Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Increases By 8.2%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,522. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

