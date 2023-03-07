Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Decreases By 7.2%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

CCB traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. 704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,196. The stock has a market cap of $588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $360,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $49,087.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $360,463.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,907 in the last three months. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.