Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Decreases By 7.2%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Coastal Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
CCB traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. 704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,196. The stock has a market cap of $588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.
Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial
In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $360,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $49,087.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $360,463.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,907 in the last three months. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.
