Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Decreases By 6.2%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.23. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Stories

