Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Decreases By 11.6%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 501,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. Constellium has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

