Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Declines By 9.9%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

