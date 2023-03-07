Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Expands By 11.1%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Cullman Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Cullman Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Monday. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Cullman Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.
