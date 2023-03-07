Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rises By 7.8%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Daily Journal by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Price Performance

Shares of DJCO stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.72 and a 200-day moving average of $276.74. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The stock has a market cap of $382.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 118.06%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter.

DJCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Daily Journal

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.