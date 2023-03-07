Short Interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Declines By 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 9.0 %

DBD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 1,446,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,399. The company has a market capitalization of $246.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,164 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

