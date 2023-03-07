Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Increases By 6.3%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. UBS Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 558,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,827. The firm has a market cap of $890.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 167.68%.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.