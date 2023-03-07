Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Drops By 10.0%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 602.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,027,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eargo by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 743.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Eargo Price Performance

Shares of Eargo stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. 67,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,019. Eargo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $116.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

