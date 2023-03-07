Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declines By 9.4%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

EIX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 434,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,225. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Edison International by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

