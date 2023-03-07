Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Grows By 12.0%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus Increases Dividend

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,960. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

