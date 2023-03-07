Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Expands By 7.5%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ERLFF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

