Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Expands By 7.5%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Entrée Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ERLFF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.18.
About Entrée Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrée Resources (ERLFF)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.