Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Increases By 8.4%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 137.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. 34,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

