Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Increases By 10.8%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Fastly Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,375. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,634 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 5,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 194,203 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 54,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

