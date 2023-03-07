Short Interest in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rises By 5.2%

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 1,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 21.19%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

