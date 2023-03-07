Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Drops By 11.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,273.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNY traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. 3,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

